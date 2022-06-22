Summer break can be the perfect opportunity to give back to the community. Meals On Wheels Of Syracuse is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help those in need receive fresh meals on a daily basis.

The organization prepares roughly 4,000 meals per week. They’re looking to bring on volunteers in both the kitchen and for delivery. Drivers complete a half-hour orientation before they are ready to start volunteering.

No experience is necessary; volunteers can do anything from portioning meals, packing meals, and preparing drinks. They’re hoping to get 10 volunteers in the kitchen every day. Kitchen volunteers should be 16 or older and if younger than that, a parent or guardian must accompany the volunteer.

Michael Nortman, Community Relations Director for Meals On Wheels, says volunteers would ideally be able to help out for two hours during the day. There are openings from 7am until 2pm. However, there is no strict amount of time you are required to spend there.

“However long you want to stay, we’d be more than happy to have you,” says Michael. Volunteers can sign up to help out once a week, five times a week, or just every once in a while. “Whatever works for you, we’ll accommodate it,” Michael adds.

For more information or to sign up and volunteer, visit meals.org.