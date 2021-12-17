How You Could Win $1,000 – Just By Enjoying Milk!

This holiday season, drinking milk or using it in a recipe could win you $1,000!

American Dairy Association North East is hosting their #MakeMilkMoments contest through January 3rd. Just snap a photo or take a video of you enjoying milk with your kids, family, or friends. Then head to MakeMilkMoments.com to enter. To complete your entry, tag @AmericanDairyNE and share your photo or video on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #MakeMilkMoments.

Registered Dietitian Molly Morgan says it is easy to incorporate milk into recipes. One of her favorite ways to use it is with homemade hot chocolate.

“What I love as a mom and the dietician in me is that when you pair up the cocoa with the hot milk is you’re delivering 13 essential nutrients plus 8 grams of protein per cup” she says. “You don’t even have to tell your kids, but you know you can kind of feel good about the treat as well.”

Those nutrients include things like vitamin D, calcium, and vitamins A & B.

“Especially right now with so much illness around us, every chance we get to pack in those extra nutrients into our day is absolutely so important to keep our bodies in our system strong and healthy” adds Morgan.

