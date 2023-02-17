(WSYR-TV) — We had a little break from the winter weather this week, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still winter here in Central New York. This weekend, you can partake in a fun winter activity that’s all for a good cause.

It’s a human dog sled race to benefit Helping Hounds Dog Rescue, and it’s happening this weekend. nick ford of Limp Lizard, Cody Fedele of Meier’s Creek Brewing, Chivon Winter of Helping Hounds, and Olivia Orlando of Cafe Blue shared the details of the event.

The winterfest human dogsled race benefiting Helping Hounds Dog Rescue is this Sunday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Syracuse Inner Harbor on 720 Van Rensselaer Street.

Kid and adult dog sled races are available, as well as food trucks, family art classes, live music, ice carving demos, and more.

For more information, visit HelpingHoundsDogRescue.org.