(WSYR-TV) — Almost all animal shelters are at capacity – across the country and right here in Central New York. Beyond adoption, there are other ways to help.

One way is attend the HumaneCNY Stock the Shelter and Ever-Famous Huge Silent Auction fundraiser happening this Saturday. Shelter director Maureen Davison and board member Bethann Kistner joined Bridge Street this morning to talk more about the event.

The event will include popcorn from Kandied Kernel, which you can pre-order by following this link. There will also be handmade jewelry that is available as part of the silent auction.

The fundraiser makes sure that the shelter has enough supplies to care for the animals, including food, toys, medical costs and other needs.

Stock the Shelter is set for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at HumaneCNY located at 4915 West Taft Road in Liverpool. Learn more at humanecny.org.