Humorist & Motivational Speaker on How To Stay Positive During The Pandemic

Humorist and Motivational Speaker Yvonne Conti says that sometimes all you need is a little bit of gratitude to get you through the day. Conti, who spends much of her time making people laugh and find their own joy, is continuing on her mission to spark joy even in the midst of COVID-19.

For the last few years, Conti has brought joy to Central New York and this year, her annual Day of Joy has been postponed to October. She remains positive however and says that even months later, people will need a reason more than ever to celebrate.