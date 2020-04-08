Hunt Real Estate Finding Ways To Make Things Happen in COVID-19

The Coronavirus Pandemic has dramatically slowed the real estate market but real estate markets are finding ways to continue to make things happen remotely. The Department of Homeland Security has now deemed residential and commercial real estate essential and Chip Hodgkins of Hunt Real Estate says that he along with his staff are doing what they can to help buyers and sellers during COVID-19.

Hodgkins says they’ve had success with several virtual listing appointments and showings. In the last week, they have also had five sales and one home was sold over the listing price. Realtors are still trying to work for their new and current clients and Hodgkins wants everyone to know that they’re adapting to the ever changing times too.

To learn more about how Hunt Real Estate can help you, visit HodgkinsHomes.com.