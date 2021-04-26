Huntington Family Centers Celebrates A Milestone

Huntington Family Centers is celebrating a milestone this year with 102 years of helping kids, parents and entire families in Central New York.

Located on the west side of Syracuse, the neighborhood center is dedicated and committed to enhancing the lives of families and children for the future of our community. Director of the neighborhood center, Mary Lou Sayles says they’ve been able to meet the needs of the neighborhood and help kids to senior citizens especially amid the pandemic.

The center saw an increase in the past year and are thankful for the generosity of local food banks and neighbors. While not just helping families in Central New York, Huntington Family Centers strive to help neighborhoods with access to services free of charge.

If you’d like to help support the work of Huntington Family Centers, you’re encouraged to donate during their birthday celebration through May 4th. You can also visit their Facebook page, call them at 315-476-3157 or send a check to their offices on 405 Gifford Street, Syracuse, NY 13204

You can visit Huntington Family Centers by clicking here.