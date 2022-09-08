(WSYR-TV) — Huntington Family Centers have been serving Central New York for more than a hundred years. They work to strengthen the community by supporting families from youth to older adults. September is a big month for them as their annual fundraiser “For the Love of Huntington” is happening Sept. 15.

The mission behind Huntington Family Centers is to support neighborhoods across the city of Syracuse, Onondaga, Oswego, and Delaware counties. Services include educational programs, emergency services with food, hygiene items, and diaper distribution, workforce development, and family care. Everything offered is free of charge.

“For the Love of Huntington” is an annual event to celebrate the staff and the community, and it’s been going on now for years. It’s set for next Thursday, Sept. 15.

To learn more about Huntington Family Centers, visit HuntingtonFamilyCenters.org.