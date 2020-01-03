“I Support The Girls” Providing Feminine Products To Those In Need

I Support The Girls Syracuse is a not for profit in Central New York working to support women and girls by providing feminine clothing and products to anyone who needs them.

“Snap benefits, food stamps…all of that will not pay for feminine hygiene products. We have women not going on job interviews. We have girls not coming to school because they can’t take care of themselves during their menstrual cycle,” said Teri Lawless, the Syracuse Affiliate Director.

The organization collects and distributes new and gently used bras and wrapped menstrual hygiene products like feminine wipes, tampons, pads, and liners.

If you’re interested in supporting the organization you can send donations to the following address:

C/O Teri Lawless

I Support The Girls – Syracuse

5415Amalfi Drive

Clay, NY 13041

You can also visit ISupportTheGirls.org for more information and follow them on Facebook for upcoming events and fundraisers.

