Iconic ‘Fozzie Bear’ Muppet Calls National Comedy Center Home

One of Jim Henson’s most iconic Muppets is now calling the National Comedy Center home.

Beloved Muppet Fozzie Bear, the show’s resident stand-up comedian, is on display at the museum for all to see. National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson says they’re thrilled to have. She adds that it’s the perfect home for Fozzie Bear, because he’s surrounded by comedy legends across all eras and genres of the art form.

The famed Muppet with a less than stellar stand-up routine and his catchphrase “Wocka wocka wocka!” made his first appearance on “The Muppet Show” in 1976 and has been perfecting his comedy routine for nearly 45 years. Already, fans are drawn to the iconic Muppet, Gunderson adds.

The Fozzie Bear Muppet is on exhibit courtesy of the Center For Puppetry Arts and available for all to see. The National Comedy Center is open Thursdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be reserved in advance at ComedyCenter.org.