(WSYR-TV) — Welcome to February – best known for Valentine’s Day! Don’t let it sneak up on you, whether you want to celebrate your significant other, best friend, kids, or even spoil your single self!

Lifestyle expert Val Lodato joined Bridge Street to provide a variety of ideas for Valentine’s Day gifts.

She started with matching onesies from Tipsy Elves which are a great gift for any couple. If you want something to go along with those onesies, heart slippers from KatyDid.com are a great option to complete the look.

If you want to get a more personal present for your special someone, you can order custom “See See” jewelry from Bayou Glass Arts. Wear this beauty around your neck, hold it up to direct light like a lamp or a flashlight to reveal the message within. That’s why it’s called “See See Jewelry.”

If you’re looking for a gift that will get more use around the house, then a “Jack Of All Trays” might be the right choice. Statement Homes sells interchangeable bamboo and acrylic trays with a variety of different designs. The trays come in premium acrylic (clear, black or white), or natural bamboo. All trades and inserts are food, safe and washable with soap and water.

Finally, for the pint-sized Valentine in your life, Care Bears have a special Valentine’s Day themed “Calming Heart Bear.”

The links for all of Val’s recommended products are below:

Tipsy Elf Onesies

KatyDid Heart Slippers

Bayou Glass Arts See See Jewelry Collection

Statement Home Jack Of All Trays

Calming Heart Carebears