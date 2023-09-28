(WSYR-TV) — Believe it or not, it’s nearly time for the annual election period for Medicare. With that can come a lot of uncertainty and confusion. That’s why Amanda Maclachlan of “I’m With Amanda” Medicare can help.

Amanda shares the following three tips:

Be sure to review your “Annual Notice of Change” Confirm provider participation and prescription drug cost details Find local help (ignore telemarketers)

The open enrollment window for Medicare starts Oct. 15 and goes through Dec. 7. Learn more from Amanda at ImWithAmanda.com. You can also reach her at 315-876-7917.