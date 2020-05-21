Immediate Childcare Openings For Parents In A Bind

More employees are heading back into the office and with schools closed, child care has many moms and dads looking for help. One option for parents is the Salvation Army of Syracuse’s childcare program. It is open and can kids can start as soon as the next day.

The staff is taking extra precautions to make sure everything is sanitized and clean. In addition, they are checking everyone’s temperature.

To learn more about the Salvation Army of Syracuse’s Early Head Start Preschool Daycare program visit SASYR.org