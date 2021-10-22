Important Information About Medicare from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield

Every fall, the annual open enrollment period for Medicare opens for seniors leaving them faced with the complicated task of researching and comparing the right Medicare plan for them. The process is complex and can be confusing and that’s why Excellus Blue Cross Blues Shield Medicare Field Sales Manager Ryan Dolan says he can help.

Excellus BCBS has a new plan that includes Part B buy back and plan highlights that include a reduction in premiums, copays and plan extras to. The annual enrollment period is October 15 through December 7th and Ryan advises anyone making adjustments or signing up to take the time to do it sooner rather than later.

To learn more about how Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield can help you, call 877-883-9577. Representatives are available seven days a way from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They’re also offering virtual and in-home visits too.