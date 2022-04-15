Buying a home can be a scary process, especially when buyers start thinking about how they’ll pay for the house.

Sam Scro, President and CEO of Auburn Community Federal Credit Union, says it’s important that buyers are realistic about how much they can afford.

“They should get pre-approved before they go shopping, so this way they know how much money they can afford for their payments and how much house they can afford also” he says.

Scro says it’s important that buyers check their credit reports and know what their credit score is.

“The better your credit score, obviously, the more favorable terms and rates you’ll be able to obtain and qualify for” he adds.

It’s also important, according to Scro, that buyers work with a real estate agent. Many can help you determine how much home you can afford, even before you go to a financial institution such as Auburn Community Federal Credit Union.

Another tip Scro offers: never pay for a house with cash. He says a mortgage is almost always the way to go.

Auburn Community Federal Credit Union can assist buyers with mortgages. They have three locations in Central New York:

2651 Erie Drive, Weedsport

65 Wright Circle, Auburn

101 Prospect Street, Auburn

Click here to learn more or call 315-253-2934.