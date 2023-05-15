(WSYR-TV) — A healthy mind is a great first step to a healthy body, and with May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the necessity is front and center.

Kola and Lola Alao of TMS Restoration Psychiatry joined Bridge Street Monday to discuss a treatment to help battle depression, OCD and anxiety.

The Alaos say “Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) is a safe effective, noninvasive, non-drug treatment for depression, OCD, and anxiety.”

It is FDA-approved and covered by most insurance companies. The two even brought along one of their patients, Patricia Hermanowski-Tousant to share her experience with TMS.

If you would like more information about TMS Restoration Psychiatry – which has TMS Restoration Psychiatry has two locations: 6834 East Genesee Street Fayetteville, NY and 3070 Belgium Road Baldwinsville, NY – you can visit TMSPsychiatry.org.