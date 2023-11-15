(WSYR-TV) — During the month of November, our friends at David’s Refuge join us each week to show our audience and us how we can improve our lives with self care.

Kate Houck, Chief Energy Officer and Executive Director helped us focus on movement and how it can improve our daily lives.

She played a song from one of Iris St. Meran’s favorite artists – Beyonce – and showed us how even simple movements can change our moods.

Throughout the month of November, we will talk about the signs of caregiver burnout and the ways to practice self-care.

Learn more about David’s Refuge at DavidsRefuge.org