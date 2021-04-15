In-Person Performances Planned For Symphoria’s 2021-2022 Season

Symphoria has just announced it’s 2021-2022 season, and it’s hoped there will be in-person audiences for many of the performances.

“We really look forward to that” says Lawrence Loh, Music Director of the professional orchestra. “It’s been a year of virtual concerts and we have been so appreciating that the audience has been sticking by us, but we have a really exciting season planned.”

Over 25 concerts are planned, in 5 different series.

Symphoria/Masterworks Series

September 25 & 26 – A New Beginning

October 23 & 24 – Classical Revival

November 6 & 7 – In the New World

January 22 – Toast of the Town

February 19 – Nakamatsu Returns

March 12 – Latin Inspiration

April 9 – Fabulously Francaise

May 7 – A Grand Finale

Symphoria/Pops Series

October 1 & 2 – Autumn In New York

December 17 & 18 – Holiday Pops

February 5 – Happy Birthday, John Williams

March 19 – Movies and the Masters

May 14 – Doo-Wop Project

Symphoria/Casual Series

November 20 & 21 – Mid-Autumn Dream

January 9 – American Starburst

February 27 – Just Kidding

April 3 – Our Favorite Things

Symphoria/Spark Series

September 18 – Symphoria’s Fall-Fest

February 12 – Symphony of Desserts

April 30 – Stories of Six Nations

Symphoria/Kids Series

October 30 – Spooky Symphony

February 12 – Sound of Nature

April 30 – Stories of Six Nations

Performances early in the season will be held at Inspiration Hall, with the hope the orchestra will be back home in the Crouse-Hinds Theater by December.

“There’s a lot of diversity in the programming” adds Loh. “It’s just a fantastic season!”

Season subscriptions are on sale now. Individual concert tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Click here to visit Symphoria’s website to learn more about all the concerts.