In-Person Performances Planned For Symphoria’s 2021-2022 Season

Symphoria has just announced it’s 2021-2022 season, and it’s hoped there will be in-person audiences for many of the performances.
“We really look forward to that” says Lawrence Loh, Music Director of the professional orchestra. “It’s been a year of virtual concerts and we have been so appreciating that the audience has been sticking by us, but we have a really exciting season planned.”
Over 25 concerts are planned, in 5 different series.
Symphoria/Masterworks Series
- September 25 & 26 – A New Beginning
- October 23 & 24 – Classical Revival
- November 6 & 7 – In the New World
- January 22 – Toast of the Town
- February 19 – Nakamatsu Returns
- March 12 – Latin Inspiration
- April 9 – Fabulously Francaise
- May 7 – A Grand Finale
Symphoria/Pops Series
- October 1 & 2 – Autumn In New York
- December 17 & 18 – Holiday Pops
- February 5 – Happy Birthday, John Williams
- March 19 – Movies and the Masters
- May 14 – Doo-Wop Project
Symphoria/Casual Series
- November 20 & 21 – Mid-Autumn Dream
- January 9 – American Starburst
- February 27 – Just Kidding
- April 3 – Our Favorite Things
Symphoria/Spark Series
- September 18 – Symphoria’s Fall-Fest
- February 12 – Symphony of Desserts
- April 30 – Stories of Six Nations
Symphoria/Kids Series
- October 30 – Spooky Symphony
- February 12 – Sound of Nature
Performances early in the season will be held at Inspiration Hall, with the hope the orchestra will be back home in the Crouse-Hinds Theater by December.
“There’s a lot of diversity in the programming” adds Loh. “It’s just a fantastic season!”
Season subscriptions are on sale now. Individual concert tickets will go on sale at a later date.
Click here to visit Symphoria’s website to learn more about all the concerts.