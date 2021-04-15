In-Person Performances Planned For Symphoria’s 2021-2022 Season

Symphoria has just announced it’s 2021-2022 season, and it’s hoped there will be in-person audiences for many of the performances.

“We really look forward to that” says Lawrence Loh, Music Director of the professional orchestra. “It’s been a year of virtual concerts and we have been so appreciating that the audience has been sticking by us, but we have a really exciting season planned.”

Over 25 concerts are planned, in 5 different series.

Symphoria/Masterworks Series

  • September 25 & 26 – A New Beginning
  • October 23 & 24 – Classical Revival
  • November 6 & 7 – In the New World
  • January 22 – Toast of the Town
  • February 19 – Nakamatsu Returns
  • March 12 – Latin Inspiration
  • April 9 – Fabulously Francaise
  • May 7 – A Grand Finale

Symphoria/Pops Series

  • October 1 & 2 – Autumn In New York
  • December 17 & 18 – Holiday Pops
  • February 5 – Happy Birthday, John Williams
  • March 19 – Movies and the Masters
  • May 14 – Doo-Wop Project

Symphoria/Casual Series

  • November 20 & 21 – Mid-Autumn Dream
  • January 9 – American Starburst
  • February 27 – Just Kidding
  • April 3 – Our Favorite Things

Symphoria/Spark Series

  • September 18 – Symphoria’s Fall-Fest
  • February 12 – Symphony of Desserts
  • April 30 – Stories of Six Nations

Symphoria/Kids Series

  • October 30 – Spooky Symphony
  • February 12 – Sound of Nature
  • April 30 – Stories of Six Nations

Performances early in the season will be held at Inspiration Hall, with the hope the orchestra will be back home in the Crouse-Hinds Theater by December.

“There’s a lot of diversity in the programming” adds Loh. “It’s just a fantastic season!”

Season subscriptions are on sale now. Individual concert tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Click here to visit Symphoria’s website to learn more about all the concerts.

