In-Person & Virtual Exhibit On Display At Baltimore Woods Nature Center

If the Adirondack Mountains are out reach for you this year because of COVID-19, there is still one way you can see them in-person and online too. Baltimore Woods Nature Center has a new art installation on display and it’s accessible for everyone.

Art Gallery Coordinator Karen Jean Smith says this year’s exhibit features a collection of oil paintings by Jamesville Artist Diane L. Menzies. “Woodlands and Water: Paintings of Meaningful Places” is just one of the five different shows put on throughout the year by the nature center. Each exhibit features a variety of media with an emphasis on Central New York and the Adirondacks, she adds.

This year, because of the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the traditional gallery setting has expanded to include an accessible online community resource. Those who can’t visit the nature center are invited to explore the artwork online.

The exhibit is on display through February 27th at Baltimore Woods Nature Center. Private viewings are by appointment only and you can also see the exhibit online. To learn more and to book your appointment, visit BaltimoreWoods.org.