(WSYR-TV) — It’s always a great day when we can learn some new things in the kitchen.

Bonefish Grill Managing Partner Thomas Hooker joined Bridge Street Tuesday to share what’s new on the menu this winter season.

Items Featured

Grilled Grouper with Smoky Tomato Butter Featuring wood-grilled Grouper Topped with smoky tomato butter Made with smoky chili seasoning, sun dried tomatoes and fire roasted tomatoes

Crispy Bang Artichokes

Old Fashioned Cedar Plank Salmon

Linguine Del Mar

Chocolate Lava Cake Featuring a rich chocolate cake with a molten center Topped with fresh berries and house-made whipped cream

Winter White Cosmo Shaken up with Reyka Vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice and fresh lime juice



Tom says “seasonal specials are served at Bonefish Grill every day. All dishes and more are available table side, for carside carryout, or delivery.”

You can find your local restaurant, and their hours at BonefishGrill.com.