(WSYR-TV) — We’re kicking things up a notch and giving Melissa a bit of a challenge in the kitchen. It’s the produce challenge with Bridge Street Chef Melissa Thorne, and today, she gave the vegetable okra a try.

Ingredients:

¼cup cooking oil (coconut oil works well, but any neutral oil will do), plus more if needed

2 cups sliced fresh okra (½ pound), about ½-inch thick

½cup finely chopped onions

2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

1 to 3 fresh hot peppers, such as bird’s eye or habanero, added to taste

½teaspoon salt

¼teaspoon black pepper

3 cups cooked long-grain non-aromatic rice, such as Carolina Gold (about ¾ cups uncooked; leftover rice is good)

Instructions:

Step 1

Pour oil into an 8-inch skillet, adding more, if needed, to make sure it coats the entire bottom of the pan. Heat over medium to medium-high heat and add the okra. Cook, stirring occasionally, until okra is slightly browned and tender, about 4 minutes. Cover to allow okra to steam for a bit, until tender, about 1 to 4 minutes more.

Step 2

Add everything else but the rice and cook for 2 minutes more, stirring frequently. Increase heat to high and add rice, stirring gently but constantly for about 2 minutes. If you want the rice to brown. like fried rice, you can cook the mixture longer. Taste frequently, and add more seasoning and oil throughout the process as needed. Serve hot.

One of the most interesting facts about okra is that its seeds can be a substitute for coffee. You can dry, grind, and roast the seeds to make a replacement for coffee, and the taste is reportedly not that far off from traditional coffee. (okra coffee is caffeine-free and won’t keep you up at night). Okra is high in vitamin C, vitamin K and fiber.

Like aloe, it can be used to moisturize your skin. You will have to boil it first to get the slimy texture.