Spicy Hunan Cauliflower
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp Wegmans Pure Olive Oil
- 2 lbs cauliflower florets
- 1 red Fresno pepper, stem removed, thinly sliced (wear gloves when handling)
- 2 Tbsp chopped Food You Feel Good About Cleaned & Cut Peeled Garlic
- 4 green onions, green parts only, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 Tbsp Wegmans Sherry Cooking Wine
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tsp Food You Feel Good About Tom Tom Sauce
- 1 Tbsp Food You Feel Good About Kung Pao Sauce
Directions
- Drizzle oil around sides of stir-fry pan; tilt pan to coat evenly. Heat on HIGH until oil faintly smokes.
- Add cauliflower; cook, stirring constantly, 2 min.
- Add peppers, garlic, green onion, cooking wine, water, Tom Tom Sauce, and Kung Pao sauce; stir to combine. Cook, stirring, 5-6 min until cauliflower is tender and water has evaporated.
