In The Kitchen With Wegmans

Spicy Hunan Cauliflower

Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp Wegmans Pure Olive Oil
  • 2 lbs cauliflower florets
  • 1 red Fresno pepper, stem removed, thinly sliced (wear gloves when handling)
  • 2 Tbsp chopped Food You Feel Good About Cleaned & Cut Peeled Garlic
  • 4 green onions, green parts only, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 Tbsp Wegmans Sherry Cooking Wine
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 tsp Food You Feel Good About Tom Tom Sauce
  • 1 Tbsp Food You Feel Good About Kung Pao Sauce

Directions

  1. Drizzle oil around sides of stir-fry pan; tilt pan to coat evenly. Heat on HIGH until oil faintly smokes.
  2. Add cauliflower; cook, stirring constantly, 2 min.
  3. Add peppers, garlic, green onion, cooking wine, water, Tom Tom Sauce, and Kung Pao sauce; stir to combine. Cook, stirring, 5-6 min until cauliflower is tender and water has evaporated.

