(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Historical Association and the National Abolition Hall of Fame will be having its inaugural Abolitionist Freedom Walk on Sunday, October 23rd.

The walk will commemorate the first meeting of the New York State Antislavery Society in 1835. When 600 black and white abolitionists met in Utica to form an antislavery society, they were twice confronted by an angry mob and forced to leave their meeting place.

Gerrit Smith invited the delegates to meet the next day in safety in Peterboro. Some walked all night through a cold and rainy night; others rented an empty lumber barge and took the Erie Canal to Canastota. From there they walked up the steep elevation to Peterboro.

The Abolitionist Freedom Walk will celebrate this important event in history. SU’s Women’s Basketball Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack will lead the walk.

Proceeds will benefit the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum in Peterboro, NY and the Canal Town Museum in Canastota, NY.

This project is supported by the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor through the Erie Canalway IMPACT! Grant Program. For more information, check out AbolitionRoad.org.