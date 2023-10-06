(WSYR-TV) — It’s estimated that 1-out-of-7 new moms experience PMADS after giving birth.

It stands for Perinatal Moods and Anxiety Disorders. Now one local group is taking the strides necessary to help those moms Climb Out of the Darkness.

“The Climb is a community walk and international fundraiser for survivors, providers, and members of the community to come together. Raising awareness for perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, The Climb brings our community together to shine a light on a darkness we often don’t speak about. Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders are the most common complication of childbearing,” said local Climb leader Kate Jwaskiewicz.

The Climb Out of the Darkness Walk is Sunday, October 15, from 10 am to 1 pm at Johnson Park in the Village of Liverpool.

You can register at Classy.org or Postpartum.net You can also find them on Facebook.