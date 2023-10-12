(WSYR-TV) — Pancake Day was a staple for the Rotary Club of DeWitt for more than 60 years and it was a primary fundraiser.

“Over the years, we are now up to almost $1.3-million that was raised by the generosity of businesses. Even during COVID when we did our spring basket fundraiser those businesses stayed with us.” Davis Yohe, DeWitt Rotary Community Day Co-Chair

The pandemic impacted the event. Now the organization has pivoted and will now host its inaugural DeWitt Rotary Community Day.

The new event on will take place Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Pebble Hill Presbyterian Church at 5299 Jamesville Road in Dewitt.

It will include a Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with entertainment by the Front Row Players and reading for children and a basket auction. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be food trucks as well as balloon twisting, face-painting and reading for children and more!

To learn more visit DeWittRotary.org