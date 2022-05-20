A weekend-long even in commemoration and celebration of Black and African American freedom is happening for the first time in Auburn for the Juneteenth holiday.

Juneteenth was designated as an official holiday for the first time in New York State on June 19, 2021 and celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Its date originates back to June 19, 1865, when African Americans across the state of Texas were made aware of their right to freedom.

Since as early as June 19, 1866, in Galveston, TX, “Emancipation Day” has been observed with parades, prayer, singing, readings, picnics, and exhibits of African American history and art. Auburn, is rich in Black history, pride, and culture, and this year’s Juneteenth event aims to be the largest the community has yet to host.

A full weekend schedule is planned and the community is invited to come share in celebrating the legacy of freedom and continuing toward a brighter future in the place where Harriet Tubman called home.

The first annual Juneteenth Celebration is Auburn is set for June 16th through the 19th with many different events planned. To learn more and for a complete list of all events, visit TourCayuga.com.