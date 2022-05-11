The Central New York Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Alliance is planning its first ever Legs Against Lyme Walk. The event is just a few weeks away and NewsChannel 9 Morning Anchor Nicole Sommavilla is chairing the inaugural event.

The walk will also bring together a team of local and national experts in advocacy and research to raise money and awareness, and to continue to help Central New Yorker’s fight against tick-borne diseases that can become debilitating.

Registration is underway with the event set for May 21st at 11 a.m. at Onondaga Lake Park. The first 150 walkers will receive a tip kit goodie bag that includes free repellent. To learn more and to sign up today, visit CNYLymeAlliance.org.