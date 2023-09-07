(WSYR-TV) — Pickleball has swept Central New York as well as the rest of the nation, and beginning tomorrow you can take the court for a good cause with the Inaugural Pickled Pink Pickleball Tournament.

Sandra Amelio and Norman Traino fill the Bridge Street crew on what to expect.

The Pickled Pink Pickleball Tournament begins this Friday and continues through September 10 at the Lysander Town Park Pickleball Courts in Baldwinsville.

100% of the profits benefit cancer research. If you would like to participate, head to TheBaldwinFund.org and head to the “Upcoming Tournaments” page.