After months of planning, Syracuse’s Inaugural Maker Faire is finally happening and STEAM Educator Mike Cimino says that it’s shaping up to be quite a family friendly event.

“We’ve been planning it since 2019 and we’ve got lots of makers from around Central New York and beyond and it should be a good time,” he says.

Mike adds that most tables will be interactive in some way, whether it’s a take and make or a craft to go. “The ultimate goal of the faire is to get your hands on some of the different things that makers are making and to see a lot of hands-on activities.”

The Maker Faire is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these “makers” to show hobbies, experiments, and even projects. Mike adds that the community response and support has been outstanding.

“There are just so many people around Central New York that are tinkerers and figuring stuff out,” he adds. “There’s so much creativity in this area and we’ve been missing that opportunity, but the Maker Faire is a great way to bring people together and help make that happen.”

The event will feature local ‘makers” creating traditional arts and crafts and high-tech options too. Creators refer to it as the ‘greatest show and tell on earth’ Mike adds.

To get a glimpse of it yourself and to be inspired by local makers, stop into the inaugural Maker Faire happening Saturday, April 2nd at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tickets are on sale at Syracuse.makerfaire.com.