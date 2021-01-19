Inauguration Day Artifacts of Old, With Ties To CNY

On January 20, 2021, President Elect Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States. It’s no surprise Biden has history in this area, but many may not know that he’s not the first president with ties to Central New York.

Curator Robert Searing of The Onondaga Historical Association says that the local museum is home to a few fun artifacts that are tied to our nation’s history and inauguration day too.

The year was 1953, when Dwight D. Eisenhower was inaugurated as President. To help celebrate, Marx Toy Company, based out of New York, created miniature presidential figurines that were fun and educational. The set included a booklet with facts and a famous quote from each of the men who held office up until that point.

The second artifact, is on display at the OHA Musuem and is an evening gown worn to Eisenhower’s second inaugural ball, at the Statler Hotel in Washington. The Gown was purchased by Erna Bowes Berwick at the Addis Company in downtown Syracuse for $139. Mrs. Berwick’s husband, Theodore Bowes, was the Justice Department’s U.S. Attorney for the Northern District. The gown later made a trip on the famout Queen Mary as the Berwick’s traveled to London.

These are just a few of the items available at the Onondaga Historical Association. To see them and learn more about history that has happened here, visit them at 321 Montgomery Street or online at CNYHistory.org.