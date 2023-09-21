(WSYR-TV) — You can get your hands on some beautiful pottery while also helping a good cause this weekend in Downtown Syracuse.

Proceeds from the Independent Potters Association’s Cups for a Cause will benefit InterFaith Works’ Center for New Americans.

Friday, Sept. 22, folks can help support the cause by visiting Benjamin’s on Franklin from 5 to 8 p.m. A $25 donation is the cost of admission and will feature food, drinks and live music. For $75, you can get a set of handcrafted cups from the Independent Potters Association.

Learn more about the event by heading to the Independent Potters Association website.