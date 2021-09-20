Inner Harbor 5K Race To Benefit Local Non-Profit

The Inner Harbor 5k is hosting its annual run this year to benefit It’s About Childhood & Family, Inc on Sunday, October 3rd. It’s About Childhood & Family is a local non-profit dedicated to providing free and low-cost holistic programming to the Syracuse community.

The money raised will go towards therapeutic services, yoga, and fitness classes, and other community services tailored for the entire family. Program Director, Kelsie Montaque, says that “we really work towards engaging the whole family and healing the family, which inevitably heals the community.”

It will be at Syracuse Inner Harbor located at 720 Van Rensselaer Street. The Kids 2K Peace Run begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 5K at 9:00 a.m.

To register click here and to learn more, visit iacaf.org.