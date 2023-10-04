(WSYR-TV) — It’s essential for community members to trust local law enforcement, but sometimes, building that trust can be difficult. That’s why local nonprofit InterFaith Works created the “Dialogue Project” to build relationships between officers and citizens.

It is facilitated by Syracuse community members and police officers. The program is designed to build relationships between community members and police, and to productively address tensions between them.

You can learn more by visiting InterFaith Works online.