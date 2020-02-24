InterFaith Works Hosts Annual Awards Dinner

InterFaith Works is once again hosting their annual InterFaith Leadership Award Dinner, and have chosen “Democracy in Action” as their theme for 2020.

“We are honoring a wonderful group of people this year that really have helped to make the democracy here in Central New York a strong one and one that is available to all people” says President and CEO of InterFaith Works Beth Broadway.

The honorees include:

NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cummings is being honored for his investigative reporting that has helped the community.

is being honored for his investigative reporting that has helped the community. President of the Islamic Society Imam Mohammed ElFiki and People’s AME Zion Church Pastor Daren Jaime are being recognized for their community service.

and are being recognized for their community service. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is being honored for his work on opening conversation about difficult issues within the community.

is being honored for his work on opening conversation about difficult issues within the community. Van and Linda Robinson will be honored for the work they have done for civil and human rights and for their push for voting rights within their community.

will be honored for the work they have done for civil and human rights and for their push for voting rights within their community. Elaine Rubenstein will be celebrated for her philanthropy, community service and her work to create the Museum of Science and Technology.

will be celebrated for her philanthropy, community service and her work to create the Museum of Science and Technology. The Late Judge James Tormey will be honored for helping community members when in the court system and building the court system to be an even better system.

“This is a stellar group of honorees this year” says Broadway.

Maryam El-Hindi Wasmund, Honorary Co-Chair of the dinner, says of InterFaith Works “It’s just a very important organization that does affirm dignity to everyone in our community.”

The InterFaith Leadership Award Dinner is scheduled for Wednesday, April 1st at the SRC Arena & Events Center at Onondaga Community College. It begins at 5:30pm with the formal program beginning at 6:30pm.

For more information about the Award Dinner visit InterFaithWorksCNY.org.