(WSYR-TV) — InterFaith Works in Syracuse was founded in 1976 to build racial and religious equity, and today in 2023, things are still going strong.

The organization is hosting an event to celebrate diverse perspectives and cultures across our area with the “United We End Racism” event featuring the annual Duck Race and Racial Justice Awards.

The event is recognizing individual and community work being done to end racism, celebrating perspectives and cultures through testimony, music, and dance, and family activities.

InterFaith Works is a Syracuse based non-profit organization formed in 1976. InterFaith Works affirms the dignity of each person and every faith tradition, builds racial and religious equity, and creates bridges of understanding.

United We End Racism is a free, unique family-friendly event that combines the Duck Race to End Racism and the Racial Justice Awards. It will take place this Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Syracuse Inner Harbor.

Find out more at interfaithworkscny.org/united.