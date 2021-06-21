InterFaith Works To Host “United We End Racism”

InterFaith Works has a long tradition of bringing families together to address diversity and understanding, with the annual Duck Race to Beat Racism. But this year seemed to call for more. So they’ve added another dimension with United We End Racism. It’s a family-friendly virtual event that combines the Duck Race and the Racial Justice Awards.

The event celebrates diverse perspectives and cultures through words, music and dance. InterFaith Works is encouraging the community to “Try 5,” through a simple guide of five ways you can work to ed racism in your life. The list is included on the website www.interfaithworkscny.org/united.

Steve and Sistina spoke with Karin Franklin-King, the longtime host of the Duck Race; Bishop Colette Matthews Carter, Director of InterFaith Work’s El-Hindi Center for Dialogue and Action; Keith Alford, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Syracuse University; and Alberto Bianchetti, CNY regional director at National Grid. SU and National Grid have long been presenting sponsors of the event.

United We End Racism will stream live on YouTube at 11am-12pm on Saturday, June 26th. Find the link at www.interfaithworkscny.org/united . It will rebroadcast that night at 7pm on Facebook. It is free and open to everyone.

And there’s still time to sponsor ducks in this year’s Duck Race. Tickets are being sold at two sponsor levels, $5 and $10. Money raised will go to support the work of the El-Hindi Center for Dialogue and Action and other community partners working to promote diversity, fight hunger and homelessness and tackle abuse, among other great needs in Central New York.

The non-profit InterFaith Works has been working since 1976 to affirm dignity of all people and every faith community, by working to create relationships and understanding among all of us in Central New York and beyond.