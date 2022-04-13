(WSYR-TV) — This is a very busy time at the International Boxing Hall of Fame, in “Boxing’s Hometown, Canastota NY.” The museum is getting ready to honor around 25 champions and other notables… Three years’ worth of inductees, delayed by the pandemic. The Hall’s founder and executive director, Ed Brophy, says it’s like planning for three weddings at once.

Those inductees include Floyd Mayweather, Roy Jones, Jr., Miguel Cotto, Christy Martin, and Laila Ali. Brophy expects nearly all the living inductees to make the trip to Canastota. Hall of Fame Weekend Induction Trilogy is set for June 9-12.

The schedule includes Friday Night Fights and Saturday night’s Banquet of Champions at the Turning Stone Resort Casino; activities throughout the weekend on the museum grounds, including ringside talks by many of the visiting Hall of Famers; and, on Sunday, the big Parade through the village and the official Induction Ceremonies at the Hall of Fame.

The Hall is currently open weekdays from 10am-4pm, just off Thruway exit 34 in Canastota. The schedule expands to seven days a week in May. You can find the complete line-up of Hall of Fame inductees and the full weekend schedule at ibhof.com.