(WSYR-TV) — The 19th Annual Syracuse International Film Festival is happening October 12-15. It will feature 33 elite long and short-form films from the country and around the world.

American High founders Jeremy Garelick and Will Phelps are receiving the Sophia Award which is presented annually to an individual(s) that have made an Outstanding Creative Achievement in the world of independent cinema.

John Ginty, a festival board member, joined the show Tuesday to discuss this weekend’s event.

To learn more about the festival, head over to syracusefilmfest.com and click on the 2022 Festival tab.