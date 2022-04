Calling all foodies! Immerse yourself in the culture and cuisine from around the world at the first-ever International Taste Festival.

The event is happening Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10th at the NYS Fairgrounds. It will have over 60 food trucks along with beer tasting and live music. On Saturday morning there will be a 5k/10k race to start the event.

Presale tickets are $5 per person or $10 at the door. Children under 10 are free. For more information, visit them on Facebook.