(WSYR-TV) — May is International Victorious Woman Month, which celebrates the achievements of women in the business world and beyond. One woman in particular has made great strides in overcoming challenges to become a best-selling author and business/personal growth coach. That woman is Catherine B. Roy, who joined us via zoom this morning.

Catherine talked about her experience surviving a bomb attack while she was a young girl in Yugoslavia. Instead of letting that define her life, Catherine became a successful personal coach and businesswoman using strategies that she shared with us.

You can learn more about Catherine and her story by visiting her website at catherinebroy.com. You can also learn more at lhmacademia.com/home.