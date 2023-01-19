(WSYR-TV) — Even though some have put COVID-19 on the backburner, the need for preparedness and testing is still high.

That is where Intrivo Diagnostics has developed their “on/go COVID-19 Antigen Home Test.” Their test is a “fast and intuitive way to know your COVID status” and it provides an opportunity to “get the only free, rapid, at-home solution that delivers free Paxlovid antiviral medication to eligible COVID-positive people’s home within hours.”

Intrivo’s Co-CEO Ron Gutman joined Bridge Street Thursday to discuss his product and its impact the battle against COVID-19.

