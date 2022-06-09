Thinking about buying a pup for your dad this coming Father’s Day? Kurt Grage of Invisible Fence of the Fingerlakes, Midstate, and Syracuse has tips for what you should do if you make the jump.

Grage recommends having a conversation with dad first before you make the commitment to adopt or buy a dog, and talking with local adoption organizations in the area to make sure you are a good candidate to become an adoptee.

“I think it’s important to have those conversations. Talk about what you’re going to do? Who is going to take care of the pup? Just like conversations we had before. What’s the puppy’s life going to be?” Grage said.

To learn more about Invisible Fence of the Finger Lakes, Midstate, and Syracuse go to invisiblefence.com or Facebook at IFFLMS.