SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Iris St. Meran has been named the new co-host of Bridge Street.

Iris joins Steve Infanti on the daily lifestyle show which can be seen Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. on NewsChannel 9.

St. Meran joined NewsChannel 9 as a reporter in March of 2021 after more than a decade as an anchor and reporter in Syracuse.

She has won many awards during her time in Central New York, most recently the prestigious 2023 Bill Carey Journalist of the Year Award from the Syracuse Press Club.

The Boston native was also recognized as a “40 Under Forty” honoree by the CNY Business Journal and serves as a board member of the YMCA of Central New York and The Gifford Foundation.

Iris is an exceptional storyteller and will immediately bring that same passion and enthusiasm displayed in her storytelling to Bridge Street.