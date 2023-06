(WSYR-TV) — Summer is officially here, and July is almost here, too. That means it is time to prepare for some Independence Day festivities. Who better to turn to than our friends Aubry Panek and Cassie McNeill from Witty Wicks.

The store in Camillus has a plethora of items to enjoy outside, including summer gardening items, grilling goodies, plant decor, and local sauces and seasonings.

To shop their catalog, visit wittywicks.com.