Ithaca Beer Company has teamed up with the ‘Black is Beautiful’ initiative for the release of its new Oatmeal Stout launching at participating Walmart stores across Central New York.

Co-Founder Mari Mitchell says that this is the second year they’ve participated in the initiative as a way to support racial awareness, diversity and inclusion.

“We have seen all across the country the injustices for people of color and we were invited into this program and I think the collaborative nature of it drew breweries across the country to get involved,” she says.

To date, more than a thousand breweries world-wide have joined the collaboration dedicated to raising awareness. The brewery’s Black is Beautiful Oatmeal Stout is being brewed and supplied to participating Walmart stores in and around Syracuse and Ithaca N.Y through April 30th.

The new stout features oats as the key contributor and intends to provide a slightly creamy mouthfeel and texture, making the beer almost velvety. Notes of chocolate, coffee, roast, and subtle caramel flavors and aromas are featured by the supporting specialty malts. When poured in a glass the beer is opaque black with a frothy tan head.

Ithaca Beer Company will also donate 10-percent of its proceeds from the product to the Harriet Baskerville Incubation Program, named after Marcus Baskerville’s grandmother, who herself was a prohibition-era brewing pioneer. The program provides opportunities for minorities and women, traditionally underrepresented in the brewing industry, by creating access to brewing education, guest seminars, practices and more and helping minority entrepreneurs who don’t yet have the financial means to open a brick-and-mortar location.

To learn more about the brewery and check it out for yourself, visit them online at IthacaBeer.com and don’t forget to try their oatmeal stout available through April 30th at participating Walmart stores.