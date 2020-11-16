It’s A Family Affair At Alexander and Associates

No doubt you have seen his commercials on TV, but there’s something you may not know about the ‘Heavy Hitter’ – James Alexander.

His law firm, Alexander and Associates, is a family affair. It was originally started by his father Lee and just last month son Jack joined the firm.

“It’s very exciting for me” says James. “I have been practicing law for 36 years in the community, and Jack recently graduated law school and took the bar exam and started working here. And it is so exciting to have my son with me here with the rest of the team helping the cause of all of our injured clients.”

Jack remembers seeing his father’s TV commercials while a student at Christian Brothers Academy and says he is proud to be the third generation to join the family business.

“It is very exciting” says Jack. “It is a little bit different than I was expecting it to be. With how COVID is going on and it has taken all of our stuff online. It’s very different. We are not going into court in-person anymore and it is online instead. But it is very exciting to be working with our clients and to help further their interests.”

Alexander and Associates works primarily with personal injury cases.

Click here to learn more about Alexander and Associates or call 1-800-LAW-1333.