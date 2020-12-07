“It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” Re-imagined At The Redhouse Arts Center

The timeless holiday classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” is re-imagined by The Redhouse Arts Center this holiday season. The unique retelling sets the world of Bedford Falls in old-time radio, with the local theater venue streaming it online for all to see.

Armed with only their voices, scripts and sound effects, five actors will take on more than 50 different characters form “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.” The high-quality streaming experience features many of the theater’s favorite local actors too.

Director Hunter Foster says the timing of the play, couldn’t be more perfect as we follow along with the beloved tale of George Bailey this holiday. “This story, which always makes me appreciate my own life, couldn’t be more appropriate with everything we’ve gone through in 2020,” he says. “It’s a celebration of life, family, faith and humanity. We need this show now more than ever.”

‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” will begin streaming on Thursday, December 10th and run through December 20th at 7 p.m. Advanced sale tickets are available for purchase, for $20 per stream through December 9th or $25 per stream, anytime through December 10th.

To learn more visit TheRedhouse.org or call the box office weekdays during regular business hours at (315) 362-2785.

