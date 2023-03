(WSYR-TV) — NYS is home to the largest resource of tappable maple trees within the USA, and over 2,000 maple sugar makers.

That means NYS is celebrating its Maple Industry the next two weekends and there are plenty of sugar houses to visit in Central New York. Kristina Ferrare is the Education Coordinator for the State Maple Producers and educates Bridge Street on all things syrup, sugar and maple.

Check out which location is nearest you at MapleWeekend.com.