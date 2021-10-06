It’s National Kale Day! Cook Up This Wegmans Recipe of Cooked Greens

Believe it or not, October 6th is National Kale Day! You can celebrate the day with a Wegmans recipe of cooked greens with pecans.

Ingredients:

  • 2 bunches (about 2 lbs total) collard greens, stems discarded, leaves rough chopped
  • 2 bunches (about 2 lbs total) kale, stems discarded, leaves rough chopped
  • 2 pkgs (2.25 oz each) chopped pecans
  • 1 Tbsp Wegmans Organic Basting Oil
  • 1 pkg (7 oz) Wegmans Organic Chopped Onions
  • 10 medium (about 10 Tbsp) cloves Wegmans Organic Peeled Garlic, rough chopped
  • 1 Tbsp cider vinegar

Directions:

  1. Bring large pot of salted water to boil on HIGH: add and blanch collard greens and kale 1-2 min. Drain. Shock (to stop cooking process) by transferring to a bowl of ice water; drain; set aside.
  2. Toast pecans in large skillet on MED; stirring constantly, watching carefully to prevent burning, about 3 min. Remove from pan; set aside.
  3. Add oil to pan; heat until faintly smoking. Add onions and garlic. Cook until soft, but not browned, 3-5 min. Add collard greens and kale; cook, stirring, 2 min. Stir in cider vinegar; add pecans. Cook, stirring, 2 min.

