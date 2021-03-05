Jack Canfield’s New Book Empowers Children To Believe In Themselves

When children turn the word “I can’t” into “I can”, Author and Motivational Speaker Jack Canfield says wonderful things ‘can’ happen.

Together with Children’s Book Author Miriam Laundry, comes a powerful story that they say will change the way kids think.

The story starts with Molly being chosen to be the next ‘Star-of-the-Day,’ and her anxiousness in taking on the role. As Molly tries to find ways that she ‘can’t’ do the duties of the day, she somehow convinces herself that maybe she can do hard things. Other themes in the book include letting go of fear, compassion, confidence and self-esteem.

The delightfully powerful story offers children lifelong lessons about believing in themselves, Canfield adds.

“I can Believe In Myself” is available wherever books are sold. Learn more about Miriam and Jack visit them at JackCanfield.com and MiriamLaundry.com.